Five years at Preston North End for Daniel Johnson
It is five years ago today that Daniel Johnson signed for Preston North End from Aston Villa for just £50,000.
Scroll through our photograph gallery of key moments for the midfielder in a North End shirt.
1. North End debut
Daniel Johnson on his PNE debut against Crawley Town in January 2015
2. First goal joy
Daniel Johnson celebrates with Callum Robinson after scoring his first goal for PNE against Scunthorpe at Deepdale
3. What a strike!
Daniel Johnson blasts home in PNE's 4-0 win at Oldham in February 2015
4. Four in a row
Daniel Johnson's goal against Doncaster in March 2015 was his fourth in successive matches
