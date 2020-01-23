Daniel Johnson celebrates at Wembley after PNE's League One play-off final win over Swindon

Five years at Preston North End for Daniel Johnson

It is five years ago today that Daniel Johnson signed for Preston North End from Aston Villa for just £50,000.

Scroll through our photograph gallery of key moments for the midfielder in a North End shirt.

Daniel Johnson on his PNE debut against Crawley Town in January 2015

1. North End debut

Daniel Johnson on his PNE debut against Crawley Town in January 2015
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Daniel Johnson celebrates with Callum Robinson after scoring his first goal for PNE against Scunthorpe at Deepdale

2. First goal joy

Daniel Johnson celebrates with Callum Robinson after scoring his first goal for PNE against Scunthorpe at Deepdale
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Daniel Johnson blasts home in PNE's 4-0 win at Oldham in February 2015

3. What a strike!

Daniel Johnson blasts home in PNE's 4-0 win at Oldham in February 2015
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Daniel Johnson's goal against Doncaster in March 2015 was his fourth in successive matches

4. Four in a row

Daniel Johnson's goal against Doncaster in March 2015 was his fourth in successive matches
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5