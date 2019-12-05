Fitness update from Preston North End boss Alex Neil ahead of facing Queens Park Rangers

Preston North End manager Alex Neil was giving little away in terms of a fitness update ahead of Saturday's visit to Queens Park Rangers.

Neil faced the local media at Springfields on Thursday morning to look ahead to the Loftus Road clash.

For Monday night's 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, defenders Patrick Bauer, Ben Davies, Darnell Fisher, Andrew Hughes and Tom Clarke were all missing - Hughes and Clarke having been long-term casualties.

Paul Gallagher was also missing from the midfield with an injury.

Neil said: "I think we will be touch and go really in terms of having some training today and hopefully some getting involved tomorrow. We will then see how we are.

"We're hoping the majority of the players that missed the other night will have an opportunity to see where they are at with their fitness."

Against West Bromwich, Paul Huntington was drafted in for his first Championship start since January.

He played alongside Jordan Storey who had started in the league for the first time this season against Hull City last week.

Club captain Clarke, who hasn't played since August 21 because of a knee ligament injury, came through an hour of a bounce game against Carlisle United on Tuesday.