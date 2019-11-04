Fans' photo gallery from Preston North End's win at Charlton Athletic
More than 1,100 Preston North End supporters were at The Valley to watch their team go top of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic.
Here are some photos from fans in the away end.
Two smiling Preston fans in the away end at The Valley
Camerasport
jpimedia
These PNE fans enjoy themselves at Charlton
Camerasport
jpimedia
A Preston fan ahead of kick-off at Charlton
Camerasport
jpimedia
A North End fan sporting a splendid beard at Charlton
Camerasport
jpimedia
View more