Preston North End supporters during the minute's silence before the Charlton game

Fans' photo gallery from Preston North End's win at Charlton Athletic

More than 1,100 Preston North End supporters were at The Valley to watch their team go top of the Championship with a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

Here are some photos from fans in the away end.

Two smiling Preston fans in the away end at The Valley
Two smiling Preston fans in the away end at The Valley
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
These PNE fans enjoy themselves at Charlton
These PNE fans enjoy themselves at Charlton
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A Preston fan ahead of kick-off at Charlton
A Preston fan ahead of kick-off at Charlton
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A North End fan sporting a splendid beard at Charlton
A North End fan sporting a splendid beard at Charlton
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3