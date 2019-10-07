Fans' photo gallery from Preston North End's 5-1 victory over Barnsley
Preston North End romped past Barnsley at Deepdale on Saturday, winning 5-1.
Here is a gallery of photos of supporters from the game. Did our photographer spot you?
1. A chat with Dec....
This young PNE fan has a chat with North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd
Camerasport
2. Calm before the storm
A group of Preston fans before the game on Saturday
3. Happy fans!
North End supporters during the 5-1 win over Barnsley
4. All smiles before kick-off
North End fans ahead of the game with Barnsley
