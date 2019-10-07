Preston supporters applaud their team during the 5-1 win over Barnsley

Fans' photo gallery from Preston North End's 5-1 victory over Barnsley

Preston North End romped past Barnsley at Deepdale on Saturday, winning 5-1.

Here is a gallery of photos of supporters from the game. Did our photographer spot you?

This young PNE fan has a chat with North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd

A group of Preston fans before the game on Saturday

North End supporters during the 5-1 win over Barnsley

North End fans ahead of the game with Barnsley

