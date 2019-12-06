FA Cup third round details confirmed for PNE vs Norwich City

Preston North End have confirmed the date and ticket prices for their clash with Premier League Norwich City in the FA Cup third round

The game will take place on Saturday January 4 with a 3pm kick-off, with tickets being sold below their usual prices.

Adult tickets will be £15, whilst seniors (65 and over) will be £10, as will 19 to 24-year-olds, for U19s it will be £5 and U11s £1.

North End were knocked out in the first round last season, being beaten 3-1 by Doncaster Rovers at Deepdale.

PNE get their FA Cup campaign underway for this season against manager Alex Neil's former side but have history on their side.

The last time the Canaries came to Deepdale they were blitzed in an exceptional opening 45 minutes form North End and ended up going down 3-1 on the night, despite them flying high at the top of the table.

And in 2015, with Norwich in the Championship and North End in League One, the same fixture was played in the same competition.

Paul Gallagher scored twice to see PNE through that day and Preston will be hoping to bridge teh divisional gap once again come January.