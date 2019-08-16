Ex-Preston North End veteran Andrew Lonergan set for shock Liverpool debut

Former Preston keeper Andrew Lonergan is in line for a sensational Liverpool debut at the age of 35.

Kop boss Jurgen Klopp has criticised the behaviour of a pitch invader after an accidental collision with Adrian left the goalkeeper with an ankle injury and a doubt for the trip to Southampton tomorrow.

Adrian marked his first start for the Reds with the decisive save from Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham in the Super Cup final penalty shootout on Wednesday, but as he celebrated with his team-mates, a supporter slid into the Spaniard.

The 32-year-old summer signing is deputising for Alisson Becker, sidelined for a number of weeks because of a calf complaint, meaning Klopp may be forced to deploy third-choice Lonergan on Saturday.

When asked whether the former West Ham shot-stopper’s shootout heroics in Istanbul would boost his confidence, Klopp responded: “It would help him a lot if it would be 100 per cent clear he can play tomorrow.

“A supporter jumped over something, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked his ankle. It’s crazy.

“There’s no doubt about how much we love our fans but if they could all stop doing that. We played against City, somebody was running on the pitch? And Norwich there was someone as well.

“The girl in the Champions League final made money from it, I don’t know what you can do against it.

“I like the fact that we don’t have the fences in the stadiums but that means there is a lot of responsibility for the supporters as well.

“If the one person cannot hesitate or stop himself then the people around should do it. It’s not funny. It’s crazy, you see it and you think ‘wow, how can something like this happen?’”

Alisson’s injury prompted Liverpool to sign Lonergan on a short-term contract, the former Preston, Leeds and Bolton goalkeeper having trained with the Merseysiders over the summer.

Asked whether Lonergan would be ready to step in, Klopp responded: “Yeah. Caoimhin) Kelleher is now in training as well, so we have them. If we have to make a decision, we have to make a decision.”