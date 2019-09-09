Ex-Preston North End coach Dino Maamria sacked by Stevenage

Former Preston North End coach Dino Maamria has been sacked as Stevenage manager.

The 48-year-old had been in charge at Broadhall Way since March 2018 but was sacked on Monday morning with Stevenage second bottom of League Two and without a win this season.

He's been replaced on a caretaker basis by former England women's team manager Mark Sampson.

Maamria, who has also managed Southport, was on Graham Westley's coaching staff at North End for 13 months between January 2012 and February 2013.

He left North End the day after Westley was sacked following a poor run of results.

Sampson, his temporary replacement at Stevenage, had joined the club's staff in the summer, this his first job since leaving the England women's role.