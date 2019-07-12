Ex-England striker David Nugent linked with return to Preston North End

Striker David Nugent is being linked with a move back to Preston North End.

Deepdale boss Alex Neil is set to embark on some squad strengthening following the £8m sale of Callum Robinson to Sheffield United.

North End sold Nugent to Portsmouth for £6m in 2007 and he seems to have got a mention about a return in every transfer window of the last few years.

The 34-year-old is a free agent, having been released by Derby in May.

He is recovering from a knee injury suffered in the first leg of the play-offs against Leeds.

Nugent scored 37 goals in two-and-a-half years with North End, becoming a huge crowd favourite in that time.

With just under four weeks of the transfer window left, Neil will have other areas of his squad to bolster as well as the attack.

With Robinson mainly used wide, there is a vacancy there, while another body in midfield might not go amiss.