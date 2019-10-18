Ex-Deepdale midfielder backs Preston North End to ‘do a Burnley’ a reach the Premier League

Former North Ender Brian Stock is hoping the current crop of players can maintain their red-hot form this season and finally end the club’s long exile from the top flight of English football.

Although Stock’s time at Preston was brief, he still keeps a close eye on his old club and reckons there are parallels to be drawn between today’s PNE team and another of his old clubs – Burnley.

Stock was part of the Clarets’ squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

“I think Preston are set up for the Premier League,” said Stock.

“Based on results, they are doing great and they have every chance.

“I remember at Burnley that season, we were one of the favourites to go down but we absolutely stormed the league and that success was built on a great team ethic.”

