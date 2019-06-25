Everton join race to land £10m rated Bristol City defender, Hull City favourites to land Aston Villa ace, Derby County step up their interest in Steven Gerrard - Championship rumours

Have your say

These are the latest Championship headlines and rumours.

Portsmouth midfielder Jamal Lowe is believed to have asked to leave Fratton Park this summer, opening the door to Leeds United to make their anticipated move. (Sky Sports)

Derby County are stepping up their interest in Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, and will offer him £8 million to replace Frank Lampard should he join Chelsea. (The Scotsman)

Sheffield United have reportedly agreed a deal worth around £3 million for QPR’s Luke Freeman, despite previous reports suggesting the Hoops had rejected a £4 million bid. (Football League World)

Hull City have emerged as the frontrunners to land Aston Villa ace Alan Hutton, but will face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest. (Nottingham Post)

Everton have joined the race to land Bristol City defender Adam Webster, but will need to spend over £10 million to land the highly-rated 24-year-old. (The Sun)

Ander Iturraspe is said to be ready to leave Athletic Bilbao this summer, and could jump at the chance to reunite with his former boss Marcelo Bielsa. (HITC)

Leicester City have upped their interest in Luton Town starlet James Justin, after his manager admitted that he could be sold in the current transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Fulham’s £25 million flop Andre Zambo Anguissa is believed to be a target for La Liga side Villarreal, who will look to allow the 23-year-old to reignite his career. (France Football)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be interested in West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill, as Steve Bruce looks to freshen up his frontline ahead of the new season. (The Sun)