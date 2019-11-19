Derby keeper Kelle Roos wants Preston North End’s visit to spark a Rams’ revival

Derby County keeper Kelle Roos says the struggling Rams are ready to make a surge up the table, ahead of this weekend’s visit from Preston North End.

Ever-present Roos is banking on home form to upset Alex Neil’s high-flying Lilywhites – County have four wins and three draws from their eight Championship games at Pride Park this season.

Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos

He has told this weekend’s edition of The Ram, the club’s matchday programme for PNE’s visit – that they are ready to capitalise on their hard work on the training ground in the coming games.

Phillip Cocu’s men are 16th in the table, a position they are desperate to improve upon prior to ex-England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney joining them in January.

“It all starts on the training ground,” said Roos.

“You must work hard every day and then that becomes the mindset.

“At home we have a little run going, but away from home it’s not going how we want it to and I feel like it’s down to small margins.

“We are not far away from getting a few wins on the road but it’s now about doing the things that can help us pick up results.

“I think if we can do that then we will climb up the table quickly.”