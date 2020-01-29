Derby County target Fenebahce's veteran defender, Brentford lead race to sign Charlton Athletic striker, Cardiff City and Anderlecht to battle over Watford forward - Championship rumours

These are the latest headlines today:

Derby County are said to be plotting a shock swoop for Fenebahce's veteran defender Adil Rami, who was previously on the books of sides such as AC Milan and Sevilla. (The Athletic)

Rangers are understood to be stepping up their efforts to secure a new goalkeeper, with Leeds United's stopperKamil Miazek emerging as their current top target.

Brentford are leading the race to sign Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor before Friday, with the club conscious of the top tier interest in their own crop of quality attackers. (South London Press)

West Bromwich Albion are said to be closing in on a loan move for Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson, who has featured sparingly for the Blades since joining for £8m last summer. (Football Insider)

Stoke City are looking to boost their attacking line with Aberdeen hitman Sam Cosgrove, who has netted an impressive 21 goals in 29 games for the Dons this season. (Daily Record)

QPR look set to up their efforts to secure Spurs starlet Troy Parrott on loan, after Nahki Wells was recalled from his temporary spell with the Hoops by Burnley. (Sky Sports)

Cardiff City and Anderlecht are set to go toe-to-toe in the race to land Watford forward Isaac Success, who is likely to be let out on loan to get some invaluable first team experience. (Wales Online)

Middlesbrough look to have missed out on the chance of bringing defender Ben Gibson back to the club on loan, with Watford now the front-runners to secure the player on a temporary deal. (Sky Sports)