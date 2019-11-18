Derby County, Middlesbrough and Swansea City eye Livingston striker, Chelsea rumoured to be interested in Wigan Athletic starlet, Leeds United linked with move for Birmingham City goalkeeper - Championship rumours

Here is today's round-up from around the Championship.

Manchester United could look to hijack West Bromwich Albion's move for Sporting CP winger Matheus Pereira, despite the Baggies being able to activate a £8.25m option to sign clause in his contract. (Mirror)

Derby County, Middlesbrough and Swansea City are among a host of clubs credited with an interest in Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, following his strong start to the 2019/20 campaign. (Wales Online)

Huddersfield Town and Stoke City are said to be battling it out for Celtic winger Jonny Hayes, as the Scottish giants continue their efforts to tie him down to a new deal. (Team Talk)

Chelsea are rumoured to be the latest side to take a serious interest in Wigan Athletic starlet Joe Gelhardt, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton also said to be keen. (Daily Star)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale, as they step up their efforts to find suitable cover for Kiko Casilla. (Football League World)

Ex-Leeds United manager David O'Leary is said to have been offered a club consultant role at Arsenal, where he played over 500 matches as a player during his career. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has admitted he's struggled seeing Sheffield United flourish in the Premier League, and that he'd be delighted to see the two club's switch places next season. (Sheffield Star)

Former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis apparently turned down the chance to return to management with Cardiff City, before the Welsh side appointed Neil Harris instead. (HITC)

Scouts from Turkish side Fenerbahce are believed to be closely monitoring Reading striker George Puscas, who has impressed since joining the Royals last summer. (Sport Witness)