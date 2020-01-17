Derby County eye Fenerbahce midfielder, Nottingham Forest to battle Leeds United over Watford striker's signature, Queens Park Rangers step up interest in Dundee United sensation - Championship rumours

These are the all the latest rumours and headlines today:

Derby County have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce's 20-year-old midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu, who has been capped at U21 for the Netherlands. (Sport Witness)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed on Twitter that the club have accepted to bids from Championship sides for Marcus Maddison, who is expected to leave the club imminently. CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Queens Park Rangers are understood to be stepping up their interest in Dundee United sensation Lawrence Shankland, with their head of recruitment set to scout him this weekend ahead of potential bid. (Daily Record)

Birmingham City look to have been thwarted in their attempts to sign Brescia's attacking midfielder Leonardo Morosini, with the Serie A man set to join Ascoli instead. (Corriere dello Sport)

Hull City have confirmed the signing of West Ham United midfielder Martin Samuelsen on a two-and-a-half year deal, after spending six loan spells away from the Hammers in five years. (BBC Football)

Nottingham Forest have emerged as potential rivals to Leeds United for Watford striker Andre Gray, after missing out on Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah who is set to remain with the Gunners for now. (Evening Standard)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has revealed that the club's January transfer plans are starting to take shape, and hinted that they will move closer to signing new recruits in the coming days. (Sheffield Star)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed on Twitter that the club have accepted to bids from Championship sides for Marcus Maddison, who is expected to leave the club imminently. (Sky Sports)

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has admitted that there's been some interest in his midfielder Jordan Thompson, amid rumours of Stoke City making a move for the ex-Rangers youngster. (Blackpool Gazette)