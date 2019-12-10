David Prutton makes exciting prediction for Preston North End's big top-of-the-table clash with Fulham

Preston North End meet high-flying Fulham at Deepdale on Tuesday night, knowing a win will fire them right back into the promotion race.

Preston and Fulham have enjoyed differing fortunes over the past few weeks.

North End have sadly lost their last four games, and whilst Fulham lost to Bristol City on Saturday, they won four games in a row prior to that.

Alex Neil's team need a win to get their season back on-track, and a victory over the promotion-chasing London side would fit the bill perfectly.

David Prutton is expecting an exciting clash at Deepdale, and he is backing the Lilywhites to rediscover their scoring touch. He does think Fulham will be dangerous as well, though.

Speaking in his predictions column, he said: "The fortunes of these two are heading in separate directions at the moment and it's not looking great for Preston. They were right up there at the start, but are dropping away at pace and haven't been able to score for love or money over this last month.

"When Fulham were promoted in 2018, they started to pick up pace in the latter half of the season, but Scott Parker's men look to be reaching similar levels already. Will it be enough to help them towards the automatic places?

"Prutton predicts: 2-2."