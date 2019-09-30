Daniel Johnson says he’s happy to share Preston North End spot-kick duties with Paul Gallagher

Daniel Johnson thinks him sharing penalty-taking duty with Paul Gallagher is a good dynamic for Preston to have.

Both midfielders scored from the spot in the 3-3 draw with Bristol City at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites were awarded penalties either side of the interval as they battled back from being 2-0 down.

Gallagher took the first one, Johnson still shaking off the effects of the challenge which led to it being given.

When the second penalty was awarded five minutes into the second half when a Sean Maguire cross was handled, it was Johnson who took it.

It was the fourth time he had scored from the spot this season and his fifth goal of the campaign.

Johnson said: “There is an understanding between us, if we are both on the pitch it’s a case of whoever wants it. For the first penalty on Saturday I was limping around and had no chance of taking it.

“Luckily Gally was on the pitch and took it well.

“When we got the second we just looked at one another and Gally asked me did I want to take it.

“I’m sure had Gally taken it, he would have scored again.”

Johnson took an age to take his penalty, crouching down to place the ball and staring at keeper Daniel Bentley.

He then sent Bentley the wrong way from 12 yards with a shot into the bottom corner.

Said Johnson: “I spoke to the keeper after the game and he said how hard it was to read me.

“He told me he had watched all my penalties and I had gone both left and right.

“When I put the ball down the keeper was staring at me and I do that too – I always stare at the keeper.”

After battling back to make it 2-2 with the two penalties, North End conceded again.

It was left to Patrick Bauer to head another equaliser in the 71st minute to earn PNE a share of the spoils.

“We got ourselves in a bit of trouble going 2-0 down,” said 26-year-old Johnson.

“It put us on the back foot and Bristol City are a good team, it was always going to be difficult.

“In the first half we got in some good positions but we were trying to walk the ball in rather than let it go – on a wet pitch anything could happen.

“Our goal came at a great time, just before half-time.

“It threw a spanner in their works and we rallied.

“We got the second goal so it was disappointing to then go and concede again.

“But fortunately Patrick got the third goal for us.

“When you score three times at home you would like to win game but we had to make do with a point.”

It is a quick turnaround for North End, who are back in action against Middlesbrough tomorrow evening at the Riverside Stadium.