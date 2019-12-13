Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Leeds and Swansea City eye Liverpool striker, Leeds United and Fulham in hunt for 17-year-old Hamilton Accies midfielder, Trabzonspor are readying a move for Nottingham Forest ace - Championship rumours

Have your say

These are the latest headlines today:

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has been forced to deny rumours claiming his players did not receive their November wages in full. (Sheffield Star)

Former Leeds striker and BBC pundit Noel Whelan has urged Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani to step aside and allow QSI to take control if they plan to pump massive amounts of money in.

Former Leeds striker and BBC pundit Noel Whelan has urged Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani to step aside and allow QSI to take control if they plan to “pump massive amounts of money in”. (Football Insider)

Leeds United and Fulham are casting an eye over 17-year-old Hamilton Accies midfielder Reegan Mimnaugh, who is also being watched by Tottenham Hotspur. (Glasgow Evening News)

Fulham have set their sights on Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke, who is expected to be recalled by Tottenham Hotspur next month. Middlesbrough and Derby are also in the running. (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns is tipping the club to secure the service of Norwich City, Sheffield United, Burnley and Brentford target Lyle Taylor. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Derby County are leading the race to sign Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, and the League One club are braced for offers with interest also building from elsewhere. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are preparing to loan out striker Rhian Brewster. Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Leeds have registered an interest, but Swansea City is his most likely destination. (Daily Express)

Huddersfield Town are favourites to snap up Bristol City attacker Sammie Szmodics ahead of Hull City on loan because of Lee Johnson’s good relationship with Danny Cowley. (Bristol Live)

Aberdeen have offered a new contract to striker Sam Cosgrove in order to fend off competition from Middlesbrough, Derby County and Stoke City. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Fenerbahce are ready to ‘oppose’ any offers for Ferdi Kadioglu with Derby County reportedly interested in signing him in January. (Fotospor)

Trabzonspor are readying a move for Nottingham Forest ace Joao Carvalho, proposing an initial loan deal until the end of the season with a mandatory purchase clause. (Fotospor)