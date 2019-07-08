Cork City 0 Preston North End 2 - friendly victory for PNE in Ireland

Preston North End won their second pre-season friendly in three days, beating Cork City at Turner's Cross on Monday evening.

Goals from Jayden Stockley and Josh Ginnelly secured the victory against the League of Ireland side.

Josh Ginnelly hit Preston's second goal against Cork

Like at Bamber Bridge on Saturday, PNE manager Alex Neil played different XIs in either half.

However, Neil did lose the services of midfielder Josh Harrop in the first half after he got a kick on the calf.

Stockley put North End into the lead in the 38th minute, turning to shoot home after Daniel Johnson's pass had found him in the box.

The visitors bossed the second half but were kept at bay for much of it by an excellent performance from Cork goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan.

However, Ginnelly beat him in the 85th minute, curling a right-foot finish from the left hand side of the box into the far corner of the net.

PNE didn't include Callum Robinson or Sean Maguire in the squad, both having returned to training last Wednesday after being away on international duty.

PNE (first-half): Rudd, Clarke, Davies, Bauer, Earl, Pearson, Johnson, Harrop (O'Reilly 26), Barkhuizen, Burke, Stockley.

PNE (second-half): Ripley, Rafferty, Storey, Huntington, Ledson, Hughes, Gallagher, Bodin, Browne, Ginnelly, Moult.