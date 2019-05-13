Contract talks planned with Preston North End players including top scorer Callum Robinson

Preston North End’s to-do list over the summer will include contract talks with a number of players in addition to their efforts to strengthen the squad in the transfer market.

A dozen players will soon be entering the final year of their current contracts and talks will take place with them about the next step.

Callum Robinson is the most high-profile name on that list and there is bound to be speculation over where he plays his football next season.

He finished as North End’s top scorer with 13 goals, 10 of those scored before suffering a damaged hamstring tendon which sidelined him for more than three months.

Others about to go into the last 12 months of their deals include Tom Barkhuizen, Tom Clarke, Declan Rudd and Billy Bodin.

Barkhuizen and Rudd were both regulars in the season just finished, Barkhuizen’s campaign having ended in March after undergoing an operation to repair a damaged cartilage in his knee.

Rudd was first-choice keeper for most of the season before Connor Ripley came in to play the last two games.

Club captain Clarke played 22 games in a campaign which was hit by injury.

He suffered a badly broken nose at the end of November which resulted in breathing issues and an infection.

Clarke’s last game was in the 3-1 victory at Millwall in February.

The defender got a kick on the knee in the latter stages which resulted in damage to a ligament.

Bodin missed the whole of the season after rupturing a cruciate ligament in training on the eve of the campaign.

The winger signed a two-and-a-half year contract after arriving from Bristol Rovers in January 2018.

North End manager Alex Neil spoke regularly during the season of missing the craft which Bodin could provide from the wing.

Paul Gallagher is another with a year left on his deal but he only signed a new contract during last season to extend his stay to 2020.

The others with 12 months to go are goalkeepers Chris Maxwell, Michael Crowe, Mat Hudson, together with Jack Baxter, Connor Simpson and Kevin O’Connor.

Maxwell is currently on loan with League One play-off chasers Charlton but has yet to play a game for them.

Striker Simpson spent the second half of the season with Carlisle United on loan.

O’Connor is with Cork City on loan until the summer and possibly through to October when the League of Ireland season finishes.

Meanwhile, season cards went on sale to Preston fans today, with prices for most areas of the ground frozen at last season’s charge until close of business on June 29.