Close of business: Quiet end to the transfer window at Preston North End

The summer transfer window closed quietly at Preston North End without any late business done at Deepdale.

North End restricted themselves to four incoming deals - Patrick Bauer, David Nugent, Tom Bayliss and Andre Green.

Out of the door during the summer went Callum Robinson to Sheffield United for £8m, while Chris Maxwell (Hibernian), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) and Josh Earl (Bolton) have been loaned out.

PNE look short of cover at left-back after Earl's temporary move, with no natural replacement for Andrew Hughes.

At his press conference on Thursday morning at Springfields, Preston manager Alex Neil spoke of using Joe Rafferty or Darnell Fisher as cover if needs-be.

It is where the goals will come from is the concern for North End supporters.

Robinson was last season's top scorer with 13 goals - 12 of them in the Championship - while Browne got a dozen in league action.

However, strikers Sean Maguire, Jayden Stockley and Louis Moult only got 12 between them in Preston colours in the league last season.

Nugent got two for former club Derby and is still feeling his way back to fitness after knee surgery in the summer.

He suffered a tight calf muscle in a midweek bounce game and is likely to miss Saturday's game with Wigan Athletic at Deepdale.