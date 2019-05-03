Claim and counter-claim at crisis-torn Bolton Wanderers as Laurence Bassini insists: I’m in control!

Laurence Bassini claims to have taken control of Bolton despite the club’s insistence his potential takeover is off.

The Championship side issued a statement on Thursday evening saying there would be no further discussions with the former Watford chairman.

On Tuesday Bassini had committed to providing proof of funds for his potential purchase to the EFL within 48 hours, but Bolton say that deadline – itself an extension on a previously agreed date – passed without the required information being shown.

Bassini, however, views the matter differently.

In a statement issued to Sky Sports News, he said: “I have taken control of the club this morning and instructed staff not to make any further statements. I have proof of funds and a watertight contract.”

He added: “I will be attending the Nottingham Forest game on Sunday and I will put things right at Bolton Wanderers. Ken Anderson (chairman) cannot sell the club to anyone else, he is on notice and would be in breach of contract should he try to, I am the only person who can buy Bolton Wanderers.”

An EFL spokesman said: “The EFL is aware of further comments being made this morning regarding the ownership of Bolton Wanderers and remains in contact with representatives from both the Club and Mr Bassini.

“The EFL’s role is to ensure any individual looking to acquire control meets the requirements of the League’s Regulations, which includes providing information to demonstrate the source and sufficiency of funding.

“We remain available to the parties to assist where we can.”