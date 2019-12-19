Christmas visit to children's ward for the Preston North End squad

Kind-hearted Preston North End players brought some Christmas cheer to the children’s ward at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The PNE squad toured the ward and gave out goodie bags to the youngsters on Thursday afternoon.

Preston North End's squad in their Christmas visit to the Royal Preston Hospital

North End have donated toys and presents to put smiles on the faces of the children who are having to spend Christmas in hospital because of illness.

Lilywhites striker Jayden Stockley said: “Visiting makes you appreciate the bigger picture in life.

“It’s not nice that any child has to spend time in hospital and at Christmas it must be even more difficult for them and their families.

“Hopefully we have helped brighten up their day and cheer them up.”

Tom Clarke, Josh Harrop and Andrew Hughes

Staff at the RPH were delighted to welcome the players together with first-team coaches Steve Thompson and Frankie McAvoy.

Sally McCluskie, matron on the children’s ward, said: “The children love it when the players come in, it was a fantastic afternoon.

“No child wants to be in hospital at any time, let alone Christmas, so visits like this make a really difference.

“The players brought a lot of presents in which the children love.

“At the moment the children’s ward is very full, we have a lot of sick children this winter.

“If we can we try to discharge patients before Christmas but if they need treatment and care, we have to keep them here.

“This is why visits like this are so worthwhile.”