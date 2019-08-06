Chorley in derby action against AFC Fylde with boss Jamie Vermiglio hailing Dave Challinor’s work at local rivals

Chorley get an early taste of a local derby tonight when they face AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.

Having opened up their National League campaign with a creditable 0-0 draw against Bromley, the visit to Wesham will be a stern test for the Magpies.

Fylde are highly fancied for the title this season having been beaten play-off finalists in May.

A week after losing to Salford in the play-offs, the Coasters returned to Wembley and beat Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy final.

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio said: “It is a local derby against AFC Fylde and that always add that bit more spice to a game.

“We played them three years or so ago, playing home and away over Christmas.

“On Boxing Day we went to their place and won and then they won at our ground.

“They got off to a good start on Saturday and they might change their shape with them being back at home.

“Fylde are fancied to do well this season and that is credit to Dave Challinor who has done a great job there.

“It will be a very different beast to Saturday’s game and one to look forward to.”

Vermiglio was content with the goalless draw against Bromley.

“I think overall it was a fair result, both teams would came away relatively positive,” said the Magpies boss.

“It was a clean sheet for us both, a point on the board and for us we came through our first test at this level.

“My only disappointment is that it was a home game and you want to win those.

“But is a point to build on and we are off the mark.

“Bromley were a strong side but we coped well.”

Vermiglio made a late swoop before the Bromley game, signing ex-Burnley striker Ntumba Massanka.

He had been playing with Belgian club RWD Molenbeek since January.

“Ntumba provided us with a bit of something when he came on as substitute,” said Vermiglio.

“I’ve tracked him for the last two years and he’s settled straight into the squad.

“Others have come in – Joe Anyon, Chris Holroyd, Louis Dodds.

“It’s a smallish squad and we are still looking out for what might be available. We’re not going to rush out and get someone, it has to be right.”