Chorley 0 Preston North End 2 - Substitutes fire PNE to victory over Chorley

Alan Browne and Graham Burke found the net to give Preston North End victory over Chorley in a competitive pre-season friendly.

It needed the introduction of a raft of substitutes to get PNE going after the Magpies had bossed large parts of the first-half action.

Preston striker Louis Moult puts a header over the bar against Chorley

Alex Neil changed all 10 outfield players after an hour and was rewarded instantly.

Browne found the net just 30 seconds after joining the action with a low shot from the edge of the box.

It was a lead doubled by Burke with 12 minutes left, the Irishman running clear of the Chorley defence to score.

Joe Rafferty was the only North End player to start this game and last Saturday’s win at AFC Fylde.

Graham Burke scores Preston's second goal against Chorley

This was a chance for those who were second-half subs against Fylde to impress from the start but they didn’t really take their chance.

It was Chorley who had the better of much of the first half and could have gone in at the interval in front.

There was an early flutter from PNE, Josh Harrop’s shot blocked by a defender with Jayden Stockley putting the rebound too close to keeper Danny Eccles.

Soon after, Stockley took the ball on his chest and shot wide of the target.

Daniel Johnson shields the ball in Preston's game at Chorley

The remainder of the first half belonged to the hosts.

Josh O’Keefe’s volley from the edge of the box brushed Declan Rudd’s glove and hit the post in the 25th minute. Rudd then had to dive to push away Marcus Caver’s low shot.

Elliott Newby got plenty of room to operate in around the edge of the box, the midfielder seeing a 30th minute curling shot deflected just wide.

PNE went close just before the break, Stockley’s left-foot shot parried by Eccles who held at the second attempt.

Early in the second half, Josh Earl’s cross was met by Louis Moult at the far post but he headed over.

Daniel Johnson’s run took him into the box in the 59th minute, his shot clipping off Stockley and hitting the post.

That was the last action for the starters and on came the substitutes.

Browne had been on the pitch barely 30 seconds when he broke the deadlock.

The ball was worked in from the left, Browne taking possession outside the box and taking a touch before he steered a low right-footed shot into the far bottom corner.

Soon after, Burke left fly with a shot from 25 yards which Eccles tipped over.

It was Burke who doubled the lead in the 78th minute, getting behind the Magpies defence to run clear and meet a ball over the top.

His first touch brought the ball down, his second saw him slot a low finish past Eccles.

Chorley: Eccles, Ross, Teague, Baines, Meppen-Walters (Leather 11, Trialist 46), Blakeman, O'Keefe (Correrill 54), Dodd, E Newby, Carver, Holroyd (A Newby 46). Subs: Agbozo, Anson, Brickell.

PNE: Rudd, Rafferty (Ginnelly 61), Huntington (Bauer 61), Storey (Davies 61), Earl (Hughes 61), Barkhuizen (Burke 61), Ledson (Pearson 61), Harrop (Gallagher 61), Johnson (Bodin 61), Moult (Maguire 61), Stockley (Bodin 61).

Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire)