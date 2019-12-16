Chelsea linked with £25m move for Leeds United's star, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough eye Rangers goalkeeper, Cardiff City have been linked with a swoop for Almeira winger - Championship rumours

Here's the latest:

Chelsea have been linked with a £25m move for Leeds United's star loanee Ben White - a move which could derail Leeds' promotion attempts should Brighton sell the defender permanently in January. (Daily Star)

Scouts from both AC Milan and Spurs are understood to have watched West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson in action last week, as interest continues to grow in the England U20 ace.

Stoke City are rumoured to be pursuing a move for Hastings United midfielder Adam Lovatt, after the player impressed during recent trials with Michael O'Neil side. (Team Talk)

Both Birmingham City and Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in Rangers' backup goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Fulham are continuing to pursue Liverpool over a compensation fee for youngster Harvey Elliott, and will look to secure around £7m for the player who joined the Reds on a free transfer. (Various)

Scouts from both AC Milan and Spurs are understood to have watched West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson in action last week, as interest continues to grow in the England U20 ace. (Birmingham Mail)

Ex-Leeds United ace Danny Mills has urged Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa to source a quality player from Manchester City's youth team in January, should Eddie Nketiah return to Arsenal. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have joined the likes of Crystal Palace and Leeds in the race to loan Liverpool's starlet striker Rhian Brewster, but Swansea City remain favourites to clinch the deal. (Wales Online)

Derby County are rumoured to be chasing Fenerbahce midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu, who could potentially join the Rams on a loan deal in January. (Sport Witness)

Cardiff City have been linked with a swoop for Almeira winger Gaspar Panadero, as Bluebirds boss Neil Harris prepares to freshen up his side in the new year. (AS)