Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer hurt by players not doing job against Preston North End

Lee Bowyer said he was 'hurt' that his players didn't do their job as Preston North End scored from a corner to take all three points at Deepdale.

Bowyer's side took an early lead in PR1 through former PNE loanee Andre Green, only his third Charlton appearance, and he seemed to enjoy it.

But North End came back, a spectacular strike from Josh Harrop drawing PNE level before the Addicks' Wembley hero Patrick Bauer headed home from a Harrop corner less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Losing the game on a set play was the hardest part of the loss to swallow for Bowyer.

He said: "The first one, they get that great finish but to lose the game on a set play hurts.

"It hurts me because that comes down to someone not doing their job properly. Just mark your man. And that’s happened far too many times to us this season.

"Again, we concede two goals. Alright, the first one is a great strike but the second one…

"To come here and fight and give everything like we did, I can’t fault their effort and commitment again. That quality in the final third lacked today, that was noticeable.

Harrop's equaliser was his second stunner in as many games, this time on his left foot, and the Charlton boss believes that sometimes you just have to admire a goal, even if it is scored against you.

"We started really well, everything was working that we’d worked on in the week," he said.

"They had more possession than us but let’s not get forget that they’re a very good side.

"We respected them but at the same time, when we won the ball back we just needed to take care of the ball. Just those two or three passes.

"First half we didn’t really do that. We scored a good goal, I thought it was excellent, again something that we’d worked on during the week. Then they score a good goal.

"I said to the players then and I've told them in the past, if someone gets the ball 25 yards out and puts it in the top corner, sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say great goal, because that’s what happens in football."