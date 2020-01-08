Change of date for Preston North End's visit to Barnsley

Preston North End's clash with Barnsley at Oakwell has been given a new date.

The visit to South Yorkshire will now be on Tuesday, January 21, kick-off 7.45pm.

Barnsley's progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup is the reason behind the change - the Tykes travel to Portsmouth on January 25 which was when North End's visit was originally scheduled.

Ticket prices are adults £23, seniors (65 and over) and 19 to 21-year-olds £16, 12 to 18-year-olds £10 and Under-12s £5.

Sale details will be announced in due course.