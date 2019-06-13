Change of date for Preston North End's friendly with Fleetwood Town

Preston North End's pre-season friendly against Fleetwood Town has been brought forward a day.

The trip to Highbury will now take place on Friday, July 26, with a 7.45pm kick-off having initially been scheduled for the following afternoon.

It has been moved on police advice as Blackpool are playing Blackburn Rovers in a friendly at Bloomfield Road on the Saturday.

North End have so far announced five friendlies, starting off with the annual visit to Bamber Bridge on Saturday, July 6.

They play Cork City at Turners Cross on Monday, July 8 during their training camp in Ireland, then face AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on July 13.

On Tuesday, July 16, Alex Neil's men face Chorley at Victory Park, with the Fleetwood game the next scheduled.

However, there will be two games played at Deepdale between the Chorley and Fleetwood friendlies, those to be announced in due course.