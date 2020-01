The January transfer window is now over a third of the way through, and we're expecting some frenzied activity of the next couple of weeks as Championship managers look to bolster their sides for the last time before the summer.

Our live blog will keep you up-to-date with all the latest done deals in the Championship, as well as any juicy rumours and bookies odds updates doing the rounds throughout the day. Be sure to refresh the page every now and again to see the most recent updates.