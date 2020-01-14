Championship transfer news RECAP: Eddie Nketiah latest update as Preston North End on the search for further January additions, Blackburn Rovers launch move for Ireland international, Hull City 'to land' Premier League ace

Preston North End have already brought in Scott Sinclair to boost their promotion push, and the January window is now hotting up. Blackburn Rovers are on the hunt for an international winger.

Preston North End got some of their business done early by landing Sinclair from Scottish champions Celtic, and a number of Championship clubs are linked with further moves. Leeds United are being linked with Southampton striker Che Adams, while Newcastle United man Dwight Gayle is still being linked with a move back to the second tier in the coming weeks. There is a little over two weeks left, and there are plenty of deals to be done. Below you can find the latest transfer news as it came in.