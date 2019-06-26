Championship transfer LIVE: Leeds star set for Tottenham medical | West Brom eye ex-Manchester United ace | Reading want Portuguese loanee plus more updates

Stay up-to-date with all the latest rumours and other news from around the second tier here:

1. West Brom eye shock Kagawa transfer West Brom have joined the race to sign former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa, however is not keen on playing Championship football. (Sabah)

2. Reading join Portuguese star race Reading are interested in signing Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno on loan from Porto. Nantes are also keen. (Futebol365)

3. No deal for Polish goalkeeper explained Millwall manager Neil Harris has confirmed that a complication with Bartosz Bialkowskis medical was the sole reason behind the collapse on the deal. (South London Press)

4. Millwall agree deal for ex-Birmingham loanee The Lions, however, have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney. He spent last season on loan at Birmingham City. (Daily Mail)

