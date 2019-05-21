Championship rumours: Sheffield Utd and Sheffield Weds in hunt Leyton Orient striker | Norwich City eye Liverpool youngster | Manchester City's interest in Leicester City centre back could be good news for Hull

These are the latest headlines from around the Championship.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both believed to be after Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne, who netted 23 times for the National League winners last season. (Talksport)

Preston North Endare said to be keen on a loan move forNewcastle Unitedmidfielder Dan Barlaser, who is eager to play first team football next season.

However, they also face stiff competition from the likes of Middlesbrough and Premier League side Leicester City, as English sides scramble to land the promising forward. (Shields Gazette)

Norwich City are looking to sign Liverpool youngster Conor Masterson on a free transfer, with the Reds looking unlikely to extend the Ireland U21 defender's contract upon its expiry next month. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City's apparent interest in Leicester City's Harry Maguire could be good news for Hull City, who will receive 15% of the fee the Foxes receive - which could be similar to the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018. (Hull Live)

Wigan Athletic look set to lose forward Nick Power this summer, with Stoke City ready to pounce after the player turned down a new deal with the Latics. (Wigan Today)

Turkish side Fenerbahce are believed to have beaten Leeds United to the signing of Clermont Foot forward Florian Aye, after apparently making a formal bid on Monday. (Sport Witness)

Aston Villa loanee Anwar El Ghazi has claimed he's on the radar of some Premier League sides, and that he expects to leave Lille on a permanent basis this summer. (Birmingham Mail)