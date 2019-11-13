Championship rumours: Serie A side Genoa eye move for Fulham striker, Nottingham Forest have been tipped as potential destination for Spurs midfielder, Leeds United have been tipped to acquire some 'major' funding to boost Premier League promotion chances

Here is today's rumour mill round-up.

Brentford skipper Pontus Jansson has been forced out of Sweden's preparations from their match against Romania with a foot injury, and his club are sweating over the extent of the damage. (Sport Witness)

Struggling Serie A side Genoa are rumoured to be plotting a move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, but could be put off by the Cottagers reported €20m valuation. (Calciomercato)

Nottingham Forest have been tipped as potential destination for Spurs midfielder Jack Clarke, as the north London club look to end Leeds United's loan deal to secure him first team football. (Nottingham Post)

Ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris is still the bookies' favourite to land the vacant Cardiff City job, but ex-Brighton boss Chris Hughton's odds are notably shortening. (Sky Bet)

Huddersfield Town's head of football operations has revealed that the club could well part company with a number of first team players in January, as Danny Cowley looks to shape his own squad. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Ex-Charlton Athletic defender Scott Minto has claimed that if Garry Monk can decide upon a more regular starting XI, then Sheffield Wednesday will have a significantly better chance of securing promotion. (The 72)

Leeds United have been tipped to acquire some 'major' funding from the QSI group ahead of the January transfer window, in a bid to boost their chances of securing promotion to the lucrative Premier League. (Football Insider)

Derby County's Wayne Rooney is said to have urged DC United winger Luciano Acosta to join him at the Championship side, but the 25-year-old has admitted he's more likely to return to boyhood club Boca Juniors. (Derby Telegraph)

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton has suggested that he's backing Preston for promotion this season, comparing them favourably to last season's Sheffield United side. (Football League World)