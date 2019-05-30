Championship rumours: Preston and Portsmouth to battle for Republic of Ireland defender | Sheffield United linked with Brentford striker | Swansea City in talks to sign Plymouth Argyle star winger

Here are the latest headlines and rumours from across the Championship on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Brentford striker Neal Maupay, who bagged 25 goals in the Championship last season. (Sheffield Star)

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Brentford striker Neal Maupay, who bagged 25 goals in the Championship last season.

However, the Blades could see their offer blown out the water by Aston Villa, who are looking to table a £20m bid for the former Saint Etienne man. (The Sun)

Leeds United are believed to be targeting Southampton striker Sam Gallagher. The 23-year-old had a fine spell with Blackburn in the Championship last season, and is believed to have been deemed surplus to requirements at St Mary’s. (Football Insider)

Swansea City are said to be in talks with Plymouth Argyle over the possibility of signing their star winger Ruben Lameiras, who dazzled in League One last season. (Plymouth Herald)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has claimed he wants to keep 38-year-old Ashley Cole at the club next season, but has conceded that the former Chelsea ace could retire instead. (Derby Telegraph)

Preston and Portsmouth are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Republic of Ireland U21 international defender Sean Mcloughlin, who currently stars for Cork City. (Irish Independent)

Middlesbrough veteran Stewart Downing has refused to rule out staying with the club, despite reported upcoming contract talks with Blackburn Rovers, and interest from Rangers. (Teeside Live)

Hull City have emerged as contenders to sign Bristol Rovers captain Tom Lockyer. The defender will leave his current club on a free transfer this summer, in the pursuit of playing second tier football. (Bristol Post)