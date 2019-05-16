Championship rumours: Manchester United and Liverpool target Leeds United wonderkid | Wigan Athletic linked with Lincoln City midfielder | Middlesbrough and Cardiff City eye Genk striker

These are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Championship.

Sheffield United icon Paul Coutts has revealed he could return to Aberdeen this summer, following his release from the Blades. (Evening Express)

Sheffield Wednesday’s record signing Jordan Rhodes has been tipped to play a role for the club next season, despite spending the 2018/19 campaign on loan with Norwich City. (Sheffield Telegraph)

Manchester United and Liverpool are both rumoured to be targeting Leeds United wonderkid Jack Clarke, after the Whites crashed out of the play-offs on Wednesday evening. (Daily Star)

Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are both in the running to land Genk striker Mbwana Samatta. The Tanzania captain has torn up the Belgian top tier this season, 32 goals in 49 appearances. (Football League World)

Bristol City are looking to re-sign Jay Dasilva from Chelsea on a permanent deal, following a fine season on loan with the Robins. (Bristol Live)

Hull City are said to be plotting a loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane, following an excellent season in League One with Doncaster Rovers. (Hull Live)

Preston’s rumoured move for Oldham Athletic centre-back George Edmundson now looks to be unlikely, as the club are believed to have no interest in making the deal happen. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Wigan Athletic have been linked with Lincoln City midfielder Ellis Chapman. However, interest in the 18-year-old midfielder is high, and the Latics could face competition from Southampton and Derby County. (Lincolnshire Live)