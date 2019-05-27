Championship rumours: Liverpool consider shock move for Hull City goalkeeper | Leeds United eye Paris Saint-Germain forward | Aston Villa in £10million bid for Liverpool winger

Have your say

These are the latest headlines and rumours from across the Championship.

Leeds United will reignite their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez this summer. He first entered their radar in January. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish)

Swansea City will demand 10million for Connor Roberts with AFC Bournemouth credited with an interest in the right-back over the weekend.

The Whites are open to allowing Kiko Casilla to return to Spain as they prepare to rekindle their search for a new goalkeeper this summer. (The Sun)

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Southampton have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Leeds attacker Jack Clarke, whose price-tag is speculated to be £20million. (Football Insider)

In other Villa news, Dean Smith’s side are thought to be leading Rangers, Celtic, Arsenal and Manchester City for Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo. (Daily Star)

However, it is also reported that Derby MUST beat Villa in today’s play-off final to stand a very good chance of bringing Wilson back to the iPro Stadium next season. (The Sun)

Aston Villa will target a £10million bid for Liverpool winger and current Derby loanee Harry Wilson - regardless of whether they are promoted or not. (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday remain on course to offload striker Jordan Rhodes to Norwich City, however the Owls’ £7million valuation is holding up the deal. (The Sun)

Liverpool are considering a shock move for Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall on a free transfer - if number two Simon Mignolet departs this summer. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, Boro are said to have added Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer to their managerial shortlist following Tony Pulis’ departure a few weeks ago. (TEAMTalk)

Middlesbrough will rival Freiburg and clubs in Denmark for Ipswich Town full-back Jonas Knudsen, whose contract with the League One club expires next month. (Eastern Daily Times)

Nottingham Forest boss Martin O’Neill wants to sign Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki in a £2.5million deal as he looks to get as many as 12 players off the books at the City Ground. (The Sun)

Blackburn Rovers have opened talks with Southampton over a £5million transfer for striker Sam Gallagher, however, are under pressure to find the relevant funds. (The Sun)

Bristol City are keen on Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley with the Bees reportedly setting their sights on Blackburn shotstopper David Raya. (The Sun)

Brentford have reached an agreement with Fiorentina to sign midfielder Christian Norgaard in a deal worth £2.8 million. (Various)

