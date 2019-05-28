Championship rumours: Leeds United slap £20m price-tag on Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth target | Swansea City join race to sign Charlton's Jonny Williams

Here are the latest Championship headlines and rumours.

Recently relegated Ipswich Town could lose striker Ellis Harrison this summer, with Portsmouth eager to snap up the 25-year-old. (Portsmouth News)

Leeds United are reportedly ready to listen to offers for their forgotten forward Pawel Cibicki, who could make a permanent move to Elfsborg (his current loan side) this summer.

Leeds United are reportedly ready to listen to offers for their forgotten forward Pawel Cibicki, who could make a permanent move to Elfsborg (his current loan side) this summer. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Meanwhile, the Whites are said to have slapped a £20m price tag on their young star Jack Clarke, who is said to have attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have opened talks with Spurs over the permanent signing of Josh Onomah, following the 22-year-old's encouraging loan spell with the Owls last season. (Football Insider)

Swansea City are looking to beat Luton Town to the signing of Charlton's Jonny Williams, who is set to leave the Addicks upon the expiry of his contract next month. (BBC Sport)

Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is the new bookie's favourite to succeed Tony Pulis as Middlesbrough manager, ahead of John Terry and Jonathan Woodgate. (Hartlepool Mail)

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has revealed that he was on the verge of joining Spurs last summer, but opted to stay with his boyhood club. His side earned promotion to the Premier League on Monday, after a 2-1 play-off final win over Derby County. (talkSPORT)

Bristol City are hoping to tie down both Saikou Janneh and Antoine Semenyo to new contracts, following fine 2018/19 campaigns from the talented youngsters. (Bristol Post)