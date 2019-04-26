Championship rumours: Leeds United and Wolves in chase to sign Brentford defender | Liverpool eye Norwich City starlet | Norwichlinked with sensational swoop for Bayern Munich striker

Have your say

These are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday are thought to be edging closer to signing Dundee starlet Michael Cunningham, who is the club's top scorer at youth level. (Sheffield Star)

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford battles for the ball with Brentford's Mads Bech Sorensen (left) and Julian Jeanvier (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Griffin park, Brentford.

The Owls are also looking to snap up Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar on a permanent deal this summer. (Shields Gazette)

West Bromwich Albion have renewed their efforts to sign Portsmouth forward Jamal Lowe, but face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Middlesbrough. (Football League World)

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has confirmed Bournemouth loanee Marc Pugh has rejoined his parent club, after breaking his toe against Sheffield United.(Hull City Twitter)

Leeds United and Wolves are chasing the bargain signing of Brentford defender Yoann Barbet, whose contract expires in July. (L'Equipe)

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are both keen on signing Hartlepool youngster Josh Hawkes, who has scored nine goals for his side this season. (Hartlepool Mail)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has outlined his plans to sign some more experienced players to bolster his squad. (Lancashire Live)

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed the club's plans to scout heavily in Europe, as they look to secure some bargain signings in the next transfer window. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has claimed he won't consider selecting Leeds United's Patrick Bamford until September to allow the player to focus fully on the current campaign. (Irish Sun)

Liverpool are continuing to monitor Norwich City starlet Ciaren Jones, who could be available for around £200k. (Football Insider)

Norwich has been linked with a sensational swoop for Bayern Munich striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, who has scored 22 goals for the second team this season. (Bavarian Football Works)