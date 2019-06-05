Championship rumours: Burnley FC eye Middlesbrough defender | Leeds United linked with Queens Park Rangers playmaker | Hull City lead race to sign Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper

These are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Championship today.

Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic will reportedly insist on completely overhauling the Middlesbrough squad with a hefty budget, in order to agree terms to become the club’s new manager. (Northern Echo)

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser is said to be a target for both Preston North End and Wigan Athletic, following a fine loan spell in League One for Accrington Stanley last season.

Burnley are believed to be interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, but Boro are said to be unwilling to let the prospect leave this summer. (Lancashire Live)

Hull City are leading the race to sign Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews, but face competition from both Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town. (Football League World)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Queens Park Rangers playmaker Luke Freeman, who was involved in 17 goals for the London side last season. (HITC)

The Whites are also thought to be keen on Manchester City’s young winger Brandon Barker, who showed glimpses of promise on loan with Preston North End in the 2018/19 campaign. (Football Insider)

Daniel James’ much anticipated move to Manchester United could be under threat, with Monaco looking to hijack the Swansea City ace. (Evening Standard)

Wales international Ashley Williams is said to have been offered deals from a number of clubs, both in the UK and abroad, following his release from Stoke City. (BBC Sport)

Coventry City’s CEO has given an update on the future of defender Jordan Willis, who is believed to be a target of Sheffield Wednesday, claiming that he is yet to accept a new contract with the Sky Blues, but has rejected an offer from an unnamed club. (Coventry Live)