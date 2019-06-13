Championship rumours: Bristol City target Chelsea centre-back | Fenerbahce eye West Bromwich Albion striker | Liverpool looking for £12m for Leeds Utd target

Here are all the latest rumours and headlines from around the Championship.

Manchester City youngster Jack Harrison is believed to be keen on spending another season on loan with the Whites, as he looks to develop his game further with more first team football. (Football Insider)

Derby County are yet to receive an approach from Chelsea for their manager Frank Lampard, but he is believed to be the Blues top choice should they part ways with Maurizio Sarri.

Middlesbrough are looking for bids in the region of £6-8 million for their want-away striker Martin Braithwaite, who could join Leganes permanently, or be snapped up by Getafe. (AS)

Bristol City are hopeful of signing Tomas Kalas from Chelsea on a permanent deal this summer, with the Blues finally set to let the 26-year-old leave after spending the last five seasons out on loan. (The 72)

Newcastle United are set to sell Rolando Aarons the summer, with the Sheffield Wednesday loanee’s work ethic apparently not up to Magpies manager Rafael Benitez’s standards. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Derby County are yet to receive an approach from Chelsea for their manager Frank Lampard, but he is believed to be the Blues’ top choice should they part ways with Maurizio Sarri. (Sky Sports)

Turkish side Fenerbahce will look to lure West Bromwich Albion’s Salomon Rondon away this summer, offering him a bumper pay packet in the region of £3.5 million per season. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool are said to be looking for an offer of around £12m to sell their winger Ryan Kent this summer, with reports also suggesting the player turned down the chance to join Leeds United on loan. (Goal)

Recently promoted Norwich City are looking to land a new striker ahead next season, and could turn to Borussia Monchengladbach forward Josip Drmic, who has scored ten goals in 32 appearances for Switzerland. (Bild)