Centre-half Patrick Bauer loving life since moving to Preston North End

Patrick Bauer admits it was a slight culture shock when he arrived in the North West after signing for Preston this summer.

The big German centre-half has been accustomed to the hustle and bustle of London after spending the past four years with Charlton Athletic.

Now settled with his wife and young family, Bauer is enjoying the quieter life his move to Deepdale has given him.

“It is totally different,” said Bauer. “There is more countryside here and it’s a lot calmer – in London it’s really busy.

“I am really enjoying it, especially as we have a young family and we can go to the parks.

“You just can’t compare the two lifestyles – we are really enjoying it.”

Bauer could be described as a no-nonsense, solid central defender and the same could be said for him off the pitch.

It is eight years since he left his home country after VfB Stuttgart allowed him to join Portuguese side Marítimo in 2012.

After a three-year stint on the Iberian peninsula, Bauer moved to the Addicks in 2015 where he helped them earn promotion last season.

He was offered a new deal to remain at The Valley, but opted to join North End and feels that he has settled well on the pitch too.

He said: “This is the eighth year that I have played away from Germany and I am used to it now. When you come to a new club, it takes time to get settled.

“There are some really great people here, the lads are brilliant as well.

“The supporters are good too. They always make a really loud noise during the games .”

Bauer was an interested spectator on Wednesday night when the draw for third round of the League Cup and North End were drawn to play premier League champions Manchester City at Deepdale

Although, he has been rested for the club’s opening two games in the competition, Bauer admits that is a game he would love to be involved in.

“I was watching the cup draw – I saw that Preston got drawn against No.4, and I didn’t know who No.4 was at first,”Bauer said. “Then it said Manchester City and that gave me a little buzz.

“You always want to test yourselves against the best players and they are the best in the country.”

However, Bauer’s immediate concern is this weekend’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Substituted against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and rested against Hull in the cup in midweek, the former German youth international is expected to return this weekend.

“We want to build on our recent form,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get a good result against Forest.”