Cardiff City edge closer to signing £6m Middlesbrough defender, Leeds eye Aston Villa's £7.5m defender, Blackburn Rovers target Manchester City youngster - Championship rumours We're in for another day of big money headlines and rumours, but will any come off? Here is all the latest from the Championship... Leeds United are said to have made an approach for Newcastle 'keeper Karl Darlow, as Kiko Casilla and Bailey Peacock-Farrell's futures remain uncertain. (Football Insider) Cardiff City are edging closer to signing Middlesbrough defender Aden Flint, who is set for a medical after a 6m fee was reportedly agreed (Daily Mirror) Leeds are said to be eyeing up Aston Villa's 7.5m defender James Chester, as they look to secure quality replacement for Pontus Jansson. (Daily Star) Ex-Wales boss Chris Coleman has seen his odds of becoming the next Sheffield Wednesday manager slashed, going from 12/1 to 6/1 second favourite in 24 hours. (Sky Bet)