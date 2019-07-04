Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town in race to sign £10m Bristol City striker, Sheffield Wednesday target ex-Sunderland midfielder, Middlesbrough eye Genk goal-machine - Championship rumours

Have your say

In today's round-up, Leeds United, Fulham, Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are all featured.

Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are both believed to be keen on Bristol City striker Tamara Diedhiou, but will need to shell out £10m to secure his services (Bristol Live)

Fulham have been linked with a move for Brentford defender Ezri Konsa, who could be the answer to the Cottagers defensive woes.

Leeds United are said to be considering making a fresh attempt to land Fulham wonderkid Cody Drameh, who has been tipped as the ‘next Ryan Sessegnon’ (Sky Sports)

Sheffield Wednesday are understood not to be interested in capturing ex-Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole, despite him being available on a free transfer. (Sheffield Star)

Middlesbrough are apparently looking to land Genk goal-machine Mbwana Samatta, who scored 32 goals for his side last season. (Goal)

Stoke City are likely to request a fee of just £1 million for forward Bojan, as they look to get the former Barcelona man off their books this summer. (Sport)

Leeds are reportedly looking to land Croatia’s U21 captain Ivan Sunjic from Dinamo Zagreb, who could in to replace Kalvin Phillips should he join Aston Villa. (Daily Mail)

Queens Park Rangers are keeping an eye on Swansea City winger Barrie McKay, who previously played under Mark Warburton at Rangers. (Daily Record)

Birmingham City are looking to pip Sheffield United to the signing of Palermo striker George Puscas, who shone for the Romania U21 side last month. (Daily Mail)