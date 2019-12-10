Can Preston North End keep Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic quiet at Deepdale?

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a man in form which isn’t exactly music to the ears of Preston North End.

The Serbia international has found the net 23 times in 24 games this season for club and country.

Aleksandar Mitrovic in action for Fulham

In campaigns gone by, the powerful frontman found a liking for scoring against PNE.

He’s struck six goals in his last four meetings with North End in the colours of Newcastle United and the Cottagers.

Four of those goals came in the space of five days in October 2016. Mitrovic struck twice in Newcastle’s 6-0 thrashing of PNE in the League Cup at St James’ Park.

The Magpies then visited Deepdale in a Championship game later that week and he scored both goals in a 2-0 win.

In March 2018, by now sporting Fulham colours, Mitrovic netted both goals in the London club’s 2-1 win over Preston at Deepdale.

He was on loan then before making his move to Fulham a full-time one in July 2018 in a £22m move from Newcastle.

Mitrovic netted 11 times in the top flight but his goals dried up in the second-half of the season.

Fulham holding on to him after relegation has proved important, with him scoring 15 goals so far this campaign.

The 25-year-old has got eight for Serbia too, helping them reach the Euro 2020 play-offs.