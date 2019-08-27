Bury’s D-day but Shakers COULD be granted a stay of execution

English Football League chiefs could grant Bury extra time to avoid expulsion if a takeover deal is 99 per cent done by today’s 5pm deadline.

The EFL has warned the League One club – which is yet to play a match this season because of its off-field problems – it will countenance no more postponements, but has hinted there may be some room for manoeuvre if an agreement between current owner Steve Dale and prospective buyers C&N Sporting Risk is close.

Debbie Jevans, executive chair of the EFL, which granted an extension on Friday, said: “Where we have been consistent is we cannot keep postponing matches, we cannot keep doing that.

“If we get to 5pm on Tuesday in the board meeting and there is one per cent, it would depend what that one per cent is.

“What we’re not going to do is this cannot go on for weeks and weeks and weeks.

“We are not going to postpone any more matches and we see no reason why they cannot reach agreement by that time.

“There is enough time to do that, so I would just urge all parties to get around the table, which I know they are doing – as I said, we have been working already this morning on this – and that we’re in a place where Bury Football Club can survive.”

Jevans said she had been encouraged by C&N’s motives in launching its bid, and confirmed that they have the finance in place to run the club.

She added: “When I’ve spoken to them about that, they seem very keen to want the club, to want the club to survive, they’re keen on football, and they have just demonstrated that they do want to do that for the long-term. It’s not a short-term thing for them.

“First of all, they have been doing their own due diligence over the past couple of months.

“Equally, they demonstrated to us enough source of funding and they demonstrated to us that they had looked a lot into the club to allow the board to see that there was enough credible information to allow this extension until Tuesday.”