Bristol City set to sign Everton defender, Brentford eye move for former Newcastle United striker, Leeds Utd winger set to return to Spain - Championship rumours

Today's Championship news features headlines and rumours from; Fulham, Luton Town, Brentford, Sheffield Weds and Leeds Utd.

Bristol City are set to seal the signature of released Everton defender Ashley Williams on a one-year deal in the next 48 hours. (Football Insider)

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal wants to return and manage in England next season

Fulham will allow forward Rui Fonte to join Braga on a free transfer, however have negotiated a 30% future sell-on fee in his contract. (A Bola)

Luton Town witnessed a bid for versatile Sunderland star Luke O'Nien turned down earlier in the summer. (Roker Report)

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Giorgos Donis has admitted he would find it difficult to turn down the vacant Terriers managerial role. (The Sun)

Brentford are readying a move for former Newcastle United striker Emmanuel Riviere following his release from Metz. (Football Insider)

Leeds United summer signing Rafa Mujica is set to return to Spain on a season-long deal to Extremadura UD. (El Periodico Extremadura)

