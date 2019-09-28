Bristol City boss Lee Johnson unhappy with refereeing decisions in draw against Preston North End

Lee Johnson felt refereeing decisions had gone against Bristol City in their 3-3 draw with Preston North End at Deepdale.

Johnson’s men surrendered a two goal lead before taking the lead again, only to be pegged back once more.

Taylor Moore gives Bristol City the lead against Preston

The six goals were not the only things on the City manager’s mind after the game.

With the visitors having two goals ruled out, and appeals for free kicks from both sides in goals that did stand, Johnson ran the rule over some of the decision in the game.

And he clearly wasn't happy with the performance of referee Andy Davies.

“Honestly, I thought the man that wanted to be the star of the show wasn’t playing,” said Johnson.

“That showed. It was 50/50 whether it was a penalty for their goal.

“I thought it was 50/50 whether or not Famara’s goal should have stood.

“And it’s 100 per cent a foul on Baker for their third.

“I was disappointed with the officials today and very pleased with my team.

“We had many shots on target and they knew they were in a game today; and that’s a side whose home form has been top notch.

“There has been a few apologies to us so far, of goals scored and disallowed from the referees association. It’ll be interesting to see what feedback we get from this.”

The Robins’ boss was full of praise for both sides and was happy with a point in what was a very wet Deepdale, as both sides has their moments in the game.

He said: “Both teams look like good football teams to me.

“It’s a very hard-fought Championship point, with the best home record in the league, we’re alright with it.

“I was just talking to Han-Noah Massengo and I’m going: that’s a proper English, northern football match.

“Blood and guts, but quality as well from both sides.

“It’s a good point away from home against a good side and both sides showed their ambitions throughout the game.

“I don’t feel disappointed with my team and anything they’ve done today.”