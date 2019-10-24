Brad Potts says Preston North End should set sights on automatic promotion to Premier League

Brad Potts believes that Preston North End should be aiming for automatic promotion this season.

North End drew 1-1 with Leeds United on Tuesday night at Deepdale.

Potts came into the side on the right wing and played the full 90 minutes on his return, having been an unused substitute at Reading three days prior.

But having matched hot promotion favourites Leeds, the 25-year-old thinks Preston should be setting their sights high.

He said: “Overall, the lads are disappointed we didn’t hang on but Leeds are a really good team. Before the game, obviously we want to win it but as long as we don’t get beaten then you’ll take a point and move on.

“We just wanted to see the game out but obviously we didn’t and the lads are really disappointed with that.

“They were coming at us and we knew if they did that we’d be able to get in behind. Alan Browne played a great ball to Sean Maguire and he has done to Tom Barkhuizen, so it was a well-worked goal.

“Like the gaffer said, whoever finishes above Leeds will probably get promoted, that’s how good they are.

“You’ve seen tonight the way the move the ball. We’re disappointed we didn’t win but you take the point.

“We’ve shown that we’ve gone toe to toe with them and we’re unlucky not to win the game.

“Maybe other teams underestimate us but we’ve got a lot of quality so we want to be pushing top six – or top two even – with the lads we’ve got in there.

“That’s our aim for the season.”

In a tight and fascinating tactical battle, both sides were limited to few chances.

Potts almost won it for Preston at the end, his flicked header going narrowly wide.

“I just tried to get my head on it and flick it on as Browney’s played it in a bit short, but to be honest I didn’t really see what happened afterwards – on another day it might have gone in,” he said.

“Patrick Bamford won a couple of headers but they’re obviously going to get some chances when they get quite a lot of corners, but luckily we did deal with that and they didn’t score from it.

“It was the same with us in that we didn’t create loads of chances.

“When you go one-nil ahead you just want to see the game out.

“It’s good to get back involved – towards the end my legs were a bit tired but I’ll do anything to help the team.

“The gaffer was wanting lots of energy on the pitch and thankfully he played me and it was good to play against them.

“You want to test yourselves against those types of teams.”