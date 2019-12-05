Borussia Dortmund set to rival Leeds Utd for Liverpool striker's signature, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City to battle for Ross County striker, Sheffield United renew interest in Brentford striker - Championship rumours

These are the latest headlines:

Leeds United's hopes of signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan look to have taken a major hit, with German giants Borussia Dortmund preparing to rival them for the England youth team sensation. (The 72)

Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke is looking increasingly likely to be recalled by Spurs in January, as 'multiple' clubs line up ready to offer the teenager first team football.

Swansea City are sweating over the future of their key defender Mike van der Hoorn, whose contract with the club expires next summer, meaning he could leave for nothing. (Wales Online)

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are said to be battling it out for Ross County striker Ross Stewart, who has been in ruthless form in front of goal for the Staggies this season. (Daily Record)

Sheffield United are said to be ready to reignite their interest in Brentford striker Oli Watkins next month, after a sensational start to the season that has seen him score 12 goals in 12 appearances. (Sheffield Star)

Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke is looking increasingly likely to be recalled by Spurs in January, as 'multiple' clubs line up ready to offer the teenager first team football. (Football Insider)

FC Midtjylland manager Brian Priske has revealed that he's hopeful of signing Brentford's Emiliano Marcondes on a permanent deal in January, following a strong start in the Danish top tier. (Sport Witness)

Michael Hefele, Zach Clough and Claudio Yacob all look set to be offloaded by Nottingham Forest in January, as Sabri Lamouchi aims to streamline his squad in the new year. (Mirror)

Birmingham City have appointed Pep Clotet as their permanent head coach, half a year after he was given the caretaker role following Garry Monk's exit last June. (BBC Football)

Sheffield Wednesday's former scout Andrew Ferguson has revealed that the Owls refused to pursue a move for Leif Davis, who is now on the verge of breaking into the Leeds United side. (Yorkshire Evening Post)