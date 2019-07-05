Blackburn Rovers linked with Derby County midfielder, Wolves and Fulham set to battle over £12m Brentford defender, Hull City target Peterborough United defender - Championship rumours

Have your say

In today's round-up, Leeds Utd, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Millwall are making headlines along with Wolves, Sheffield Weds and QPR.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is set to miss the club's pre-season trip to Australia, amid speculation over a summer exit. (Football League World)

Brentford are believed to have received an enquiry for attacking ace Sergi Canos, with Anderlecht keen on the youngster.

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson, who has been left out of the club's pre-season tour squad. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Queens Park Rangers are eager to bring veteran defender Geoff Cameron back to Loftus Road, after a solid loan spell last season. (talkSPORT)

Cardiff City's rumoured move for Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou now looks unlikely to happen, with the Robins unwilling to sell their marksman. (Wales Online)

Sheffield Wednesday physio Carlos Sales is said to have left the club with immediate effect, to join top tier side Wolves. (Sheffield Star)

Millwall boss Neil Harris has insisted he has no interest in signing Norwich City winger Ben Marshall this summer, despite spending two prior loan spells with the club. (London News Online)

Wolves and Fulham are set to battle it out for the signing of Brentford defender Ezri Konsa, who could be worth around £12m (West London Sport)

Hull City are believed to be in advanced talks with former Peterborough United defender Ryan Tafazolli, who has recently become a free agent. (Football Insider)